Who's Playing

Boston @ San Antonio

Current Records: Boston 10-6; San Antonio 9-8

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are 2-8 against the San Antonio Spurs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Boston's road trip will continue as they head to AT&T Center at 8:30 p.m. ET to face off against San Antonio. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

A well-balanced attack led the Celtics over the Chicago Bulls every single quarter on their way to victory on Monday. Boston strolled past Chicago with points to spare, taking the contest 119-103. Boston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Daniel Theis, who had 19 points along with three blocks, and point guard Marcus Smart, who posted a double-double on 13 points and 11 dimes in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went the Spurs' way against the Washington Wizards on Sunday as they made off with a 121-101 win. The score was close at the half, but San Antonio pulled away in the second half with 73 points. Their point guard Patty Mills filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Boston up to 10-6 and the Spurs to 9-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Boston ranks fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with nine on average. But San Antonio enters the matchup with only 5.4 steals given up per game on average, which is the best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last ten games against Boston.