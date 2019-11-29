Spurs vs. Clippers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
San Antonio (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: San Antonio 6-13; Los Angeles 14-5
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.21 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at AT&T Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Spurs now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It looks like San Antonio got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between San Antonio and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Spurs falling 113-101.
As for Los Angeles, Los Angeles can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They escaped with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies by the margin of a single basket, 121-119. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Lou Williams, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 dimes, and PF Montrezl Harrell, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten boards.
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 14-5 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 6-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: San Antonio enters the matchup with only 19.3 fouls per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Clippers are stumbling into the contest with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 24 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Clippers in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.40
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spurs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 15 games against San Antonio.
- Oct 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 97
- Jan 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 95
- Dec 29, 2018 - San Antonio 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 13, 2018 - San Antonio 125 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 18, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - San Antonio 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Apr 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 24, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Dec 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 05, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 15, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Feb 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. San Antonio 86
- Dec 18, 2015 - San Antonio 115 vs. Los Angeles 107
