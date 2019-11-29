Spurs vs. Clippers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

San Antonio (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: San Antonio 6-13; Los Angeles 14-5

The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.21 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at AT&T Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Spurs now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It looks like San Antonio got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between San Antonio and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Spurs falling 113-101.

As for Los Angeles, Los Angeles can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They escaped with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies by the margin of a single basket, 121-119. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Lou Williams, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 dimes, and PF Montrezl Harrell, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten boards.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 14-5 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 6-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: San Antonio enters the matchup with only 19.3 fouls per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Clippers are stumbling into the contest with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 24 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Clippers in a difficult position.

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.40

The Clippers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spurs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 15 games against San Antonio.