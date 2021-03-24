Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ San Antonio
Current Records: Los Angeles 28-16; San Antonio 22-18
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at AT&T Center. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Clippers were able to grind out a solid win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, winning 119-110. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-48 deficit. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 25 points and five assists along with seven rebounds, and shooting guard Luke Kennard, who had 20 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 100-97 to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of small forward Keldon Johnson, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.
The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Los Angeles was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 116-113 to the Spurs. Can Los Angeles avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 19 games against San Antonio.
- Jan 05, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 109
- Nov 29, 2019 - San Antonio 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Oct 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 97
- Jan 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 95
- Dec 29, 2018 - San Antonio 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 13, 2018 - San Antonio 125 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 18, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - San Antonio 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Apr 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 24, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Dec 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 05, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 15, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Feb 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. San Antonio 86
- Dec 18, 2015 - San Antonio 115 vs. Los Angeles 107