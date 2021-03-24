Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Antonio

Current Records: Los Angeles 28-16; San Antonio 22-18

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at AT&T Center. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Clippers were able to grind out a solid win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, winning 119-110. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 63-48 deficit. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 25 points and five assists along with seven rebounds, and shooting guard Luke Kennard, who had 20 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 100-97 to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. One thing holding San Antonio back was the mediocre play of small forward Keldon Johnson, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.

The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 116-113 to the Spurs. Can Los Angeles avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 19 games against San Antonio.