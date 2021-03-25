Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Antonio

Current Records: Los Angeles 29-16; San Antonio 22-19

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET March 25 at AT&T Center after both having played games yesterday. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Spurs are out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Clippers put a hurting on San Antonio on the road to the tune of 134-101. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds and five steals.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

San Antonio's defeat took them down to 22-19 while Los Angeles' victory pulled them up to 29-16. A win for the Spurs would reverse both their bad luck and Los Angeles' good luck. We'll see if San Antonio manages to pull off that tough task or if the Clippers keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 20 games against San Antonio.