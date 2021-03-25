Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ San Antonio
Current Records: Los Angeles 29-16; San Antonio 22-19
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET March 25 at AT&T Center after both having played games yesterday. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Spurs are out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Clippers put a hurting on San Antonio on the road to the tune of 134-101. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds and five steals.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
San Antonio's defeat took them down to 22-19 while Los Angeles' victory pulled them up to 29-16. A win for the Spurs would reverse both their bad luck and Los Angeles' good luck. We'll see if San Antonio manages to pull off that tough task or if the Clippers keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 20 games against San Antonio.
- Mar 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 101
- Jan 05, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 108 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 21, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. San Antonio 109
- Nov 29, 2019 - San Antonio 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Oct 31, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 97
- Jan 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 95
- Dec 29, 2018 - San Antonio 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 13, 2018 - San Antonio 125 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 18, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - San Antonio 120 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Apr 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 24, 2017 - San Antonio 105 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Dec 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 106 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 05, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 15, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Feb 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. San Antonio 86
- Dec 18, 2015 - San Antonio 115 vs. Los Angeles 107