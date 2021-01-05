The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Staples Center. The Clippers are 5-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while San Antonio is 2-4 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Clippers won three of the four meetings between the teams last season. Los Angeles is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Clippers vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228. Before entering any Spurs vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Clippers vs. Spurs spread: Clippers -9.5

Clippers vs. Spurs over-under: 228 points

Clippers vs. Spurs money line: San Antonio +360, Los Angeles -440

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles scored a 112-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Paul George shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points. It was George's 10th game as a Clipper with at least six three-pointers made, which is the most in franchise history. The Clippers went on a 23-0 second quarter run and led by as many as 31 points. Los Angeles made 17-of-29 three-point attempts. Patrick Beverley led the Clippers with nine rebounds.

Los Angeles has at least 30 assists in the last two games, the first time since 2014 that the Clippers have registered that amount in consecutive games. Kawhi Leonard played seven seasons with the Spurs (2011-18) winning a championship in 2014. Leonard had 15 points on Sunday. The Clippers have a 45-129 record vs. the Spurs in all-time matchups. They have lost 56 of 86 home games in the all-time series.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Utah rolled past San Antonio 130-109 on Sunday. San Antonio was down 98-76 at the end of the third quarter. It was the fourth consecutive loss and San Antonio's worst defeat of the season so far. The Spurs allowed the Jazz to make a season-high 21 three-point field goals. It was the third time San Antonio has trailed by 15-plus points. Dejounte Murray logged 25 minutes but put up just four points on 1-for-13 shooting.

DeMar DeRozan had 19 points for the Spurs. He ranks eighth in the league with 7.3 assists per game. LaMarcus Aldridge has missed the last three games because of knee soreness and is questionable for Tuesday's game. Derrick White is out indefinitely with a toe injury. The Spurs have their youngest roster since Gregg Popovich became head coach in 1996, with an average age of 25.5.

