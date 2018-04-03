Spurs vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

The second game of Tuesday night's TNT doubleheader will feature the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Clippers at Staples Center. San Antonio will enter the game in fourth place in the Western Conference, boasting a record of 45-32 for the season. As for the Clippers, they're on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, with their 41-36 record placing them in 10th.

This will be the third and final regular-season meeting between the two teams this season. Each of the first two games went to San Antonio by double digits.

Analysis

In terms of the impact on the playoff race, there won't be many games over the rest of the season that are bigger than Spurs-Clippers on Tuesday night.

The Spurs are close to locking up a playoff spot, but despite sitting in fourth in the West, they haven't clinched a berth just yet. That's because of just how crowded the race is out West, with the 10th-place Clippers still just four games behind the Spurs. Of course, they're not going to catch the Spurs, but the Clippers could still make the playoffs, as crazy as it seems. They're just two games behind the New Orleans Pelicans, and still have a game remaining with Anthony Davis and Co.

So obviously the Clippers will be eager to get a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, but so too will the Spurs, who are just two games up on eighth place, and could quite easily tumble down the table and not have home-court advantage in the first round.