Spurs vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks
San Antonio will look to move past a deflating loss to Phoenix with a win Thursday night
After a strong start to the season, San Antonio Spurs haven't exactly been playing their best basketball. The Spurs have dropped four of their past five games and have dealt with several injuries during that stretch.
As for the Los Angeles Clippers, this is a team that has rattled off a pair of impressive victories over the defending champion Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
How to watch Spurs at Clippers
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 15
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Clippers -6.0
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Spurs: It's been a frustrating stretch for the Spurs as they've registered just one win in the past five contests. It also hasn't helped matters that the team has been without veterans Rudy Gay and Pau Gasol. However, Gay is set to play on Thursday, which should provide a boost to the team's starting lineup. This would be a huge confidence booster to beat a talented team like the Clippers.
Clippers: The Clippers have been playing extremely well with an 8-5 record out of the gate. In fact, beating the Bucks and Warriors over the past two games is no easy feat. Tobias Harris has been on fire shooting the ball and Lou Williams has continued to be sensational off the bench. In addition, Montrezl Harrell has scored 49 points over the past two games and has given the team a huge boost.
Game prediction, pick
This may end up being the most entertaining game on Thursday's three-game NBA slate. The Clippers are playing some phenomenal basketball and their confidence is the highest that it's been during the young season. With the Spurs being shorthanded, the Clippers will likely roll in this one.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rockets to part ways with Melo
Melo's tenure with Houston didn't last long
-
Warriors vs. Rockets: How to watch
The Dubs look to put all the drama behind them as they brace for a rematch of the 2018 Western...
-
Jeffery: Jimmy Butler perfect for Philly
Jeffery knew Butler from his days in Chicago and says the new Sixer is a perfect match for...
-
Rondo out 'a few weeks' with broken hand
Rondo injured his hand in Wednesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers
-
NBA Mock Draft: Zion is clear No. 1 pick
Not many had Williamson pegged No. 1 in the NBA Draft, but that has changed in month
-
Durant, Draymond hashing things out?
It appears the two stars have moved on from their altercation, and are apparently even back...