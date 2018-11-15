Spurs vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

After a strong start to the season, San Antonio Spurs haven't exactly been playing their best basketball. The Spurs have dropped four of their past five games and have dealt with several injuries during that stretch.

As for the Los Angeles Clippers, this is a team that has rattled off a pair of impressive victories over the defending champion Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.

How to watch Spurs at Clippers

Date: Thursday, Nov. 15

Thursday, Nov. 15 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Clippers -6.0

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Spurs: It's been a frustrating stretch for the Spurs as they've registered just one win in the past five contests. It also hasn't helped matters that the team has been without veterans Rudy Gay and Pau Gasol. However, Gay is set to play on Thursday, which should provide a boost to the team's starting lineup. This would be a huge confidence booster to beat a talented team like the Clippers.

Clippers: The Clippers have been playing extremely well with an 8-5 record out of the gate. In fact, beating the Bucks and Warriors over the past two games is no easy feat. Tobias Harris has been on fire shooting the ball and Lou Williams has continued to be sensational off the bench. In addition, Montrezl Harrell has scored 49 points over the past two games and has given the team a huge boost.

Game prediction, pick

This may end up being the most entertaining game on Thursday's three-game NBA slate. The Clippers are playing some phenomenal basketball and their confidence is the highest that it's been during the young season. With the Spurs being shorthanded, the Clippers will likely roll in this one.