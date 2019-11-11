Spurs vs. Grizzlies: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

San Antonio (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Current Records: San Antonio 5-4; Memphis 2-7

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.11 points per matchup. Memphis and the San Antonio Spurs will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AT&T Center. Memphis has some work to do to even out the 6-20 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

The game between the Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Grizzlies falling 138-122, it was darn close. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of PF Jae Crowder, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, San Antonio has to be aching after a bruising 135-115 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Memphis is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.66

Odds

The Spurs are a big 11-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 225

Series History

San Antonio have won 20 out of their last 26 games against Memphis.