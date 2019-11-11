Spurs vs. Grizzlies: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who's Playing
San Antonio (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Current Records: San Antonio 5-4; Memphis 2-7
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.11 points per matchup. Memphis and the San Antonio Spurs will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AT&T Center. Memphis has some work to do to even out the 6-20 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
The game between the Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Grizzlies falling 138-122, it was darn close. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of PF Jae Crowder, who had 18 points.
Meanwhile, San Antonio has to be aching after a bruising 135-115 loss to the Boston Celtics.
Memphis is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.66
Odds
The Spurs are a big 11-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 225
Series History
San Antonio have won 20 out of their last 26 games against Memphis.
- Feb 12, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 09, 2019 - Memphis 96 vs. San Antonio 86
- Jan 05, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Memphis 104 vs. San Antonio 103
- Mar 05, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. Memphis 98
- Jan 24, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Memphis 85
- Dec 01, 2017 - San Antonio 95 vs. Memphis 79
- Nov 29, 2017 - San Antonio 104 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 27, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 25, 2017 - San Antonio 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Apr 22, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. San Antonio 108
- Apr 20, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. San Antonio 94
- Apr 17, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Memphis 82
- Apr 15, 2017 - San Antonio 111 vs. Memphis 82
- Apr 04, 2017 - San Antonio 95 vs. Memphis 89
- Mar 23, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Memphis 90
- Mar 18, 2017 - Memphis 104 vs. San Antonio 96
- Feb 06, 2017 - Memphis 89 vs. San Antonio 74
- Apr 24, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 22, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Memphis 87
- Apr 19, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Memphis 68
- Apr 17, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Memphis 74
- Mar 28, 2016 - San Antonio 101 vs. Memphis 87
- Mar 25, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Memphis 104
- Dec 03, 2015 - San Antonio 103 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 21, 2015 - San Antonio 92 vs. Memphis 82
