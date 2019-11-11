Spurs vs. Grizzlies odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 11 predictions from advanced computer

A Southwest Division battle is on tap between the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 5-4 overall and 4-2 at home, while Memphis is 2-7 overall and 0-3 on the road. Both teams allowed season-highs in points in their most recent defeats. San Antonio is favored by 11 points in the latest Spurs vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 225. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.





San Antonio has to be hurting after a devastating 135-115 loss at the hands of Boston on Saturday. It was a season-high in points allowed for the Spurs. San Antonio is now allowing 112.7 points per game, which is the 10th most in the league. Boston also held LaMarcus Aldridge to three points after he had scored 39 in his previous game against Oklahoma City. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 22 points, while Patty Mills added 20.

DeRozan is leading the Spurs with 20.2 points per game. Dejounte Murray leads San Antonio in rebounds, with 7.9 per game, and in assists with 5.2 per game.

Meanwhile, Memphis received a tough blow as it fell 138-122 to Dallas. A silver lining for the Grizzlies was the play of Jae Crowder, who had 18 points. But Memphis is really struggling on defense. Not only were the 138 points allowed a season-high, the Grizzlies have let up 125.7 points per game over their last three outings. Overall, the Grizzlies are allowing 120.7 points per game, which is fourth-most in the NBA this season. They will be trying to avoid their third loss in a row when they face the Spurs tonight.

The absence of Ja Morant did not help, either. The rookie guard, who is leading Memphis in scoring with 18.9 points per game, was rested against the Mavericks. Rookie forward Brandon Clarke also missed the game as he continued to deal with a back injury.

