We've got another exciting Southwest Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. Memphis is 33-16 overall and 20-5 at home, while San Antonio is 21-25 overall and 8-12 on the road. The Grizzlies will be without star point guard Ja Morant (shoulder) on Monday. The Spurs reportedly made a huge deal centered around the acquisition of Kings guard De'Aaron Fox on Sunday, but he won't be in the lineup Monday as that deal is still being finalized.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs spread: Grizzlies -4.5

Grizzlies vs. Spurs over/under: 242 points

Grizzlies vs. Spurs money line: Grizzlies: -188, Spurs: +157

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies are headed into Monday's matchup after walking away with a 132-119 victory over the Bucks on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back victories for Memphis. The Grizzlies' win was a true team effort, with several players turning in solid performances.

Perhaps the best among them was Santi Aldama, who posted 23 points to go along with eight rebounds. Aldama continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Jaren Jackson Jr. was also extremely effective in the win, recording 37 points, five rebounds and two assists. For the season, Jackson Jr. is averaging 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs suffered their closest loss since December 29, 2024, on Saturday. They lost 105-103 to the Heat on a last-minute shot from Bam Adebayo. The Spurs have now lost nine of their last 12 games. However, San Antonio is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games on the road.

Center Victor Wembanyama (questionable, illness) continues to shine for the Spurs. He's averaging 24.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, both of which rank inside the top 15 in the NBA.

