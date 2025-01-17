The Memphis Grizzlies will look to win their second game in three days over the San Antonio Spurs when they meet in a key Southwest Division matchup on Friday night. Memphis defeated San Antonio 129-115 on Wednesday. The Grizzlies (26-15), who have won three of five, are 11-10 on the road this season. The Spurs (19-20), who have lost four of five, are 12-9 on their home court in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. San Antonio leads the all-time regular-season series 75-40, but Memphis has won 14 of the past 15 matchups. The Grizzlies are 2-point favorites in the latest Grizzlies vs. Spurs odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 239. Before making any Spurs vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grizzlies vs. Spurs and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Spurs spread: Memphis -2

Grizzlies vs. Spurs over/under: 239 points

Grizzlies vs. Spurs money line: Memphis -132, San Antonio +110

MEM: The Grizzlies have covered the spread in 50 of their last 81 games (+15.90 units)

SA: The Spurs have hit the money line in 30 of their last 62 games (+23.80 units)



Why the Grizzlies can cover

Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is coming off a 19-point and six-rebound effort in Wednesday's win over the Spurs. He scored 33 points and added eight rebounds in a 127-125 win at Minnesota this past Saturday. He registered a double-double with 35 points and 13 rebounds in a 119-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 6. In 39 starts, he is averaging 22.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals in 29.4 minutes.

Point guard Ja Morant (questionable, foot) compiled a double-double with 21 points and 12 assists in Wednesday's win over San Antonio. He had 29 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds in a 120-118 loss at Houston on Jan. 13. In 24 games, all starts, he is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.4 minutes. Morant is connecting on 45% of his field goals and 82.1% of his free throws. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

Center Victor Wembanyama, the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has been dominant. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, four blocks, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes. He has registered double-doubles in five of the last six games. In a 113-110 win at Denver on Jan. 3, he scored 35 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, while adding four assists and two blocks.

Small forward Harrison Barnes is one of seven Spurs who are averaging double-digit scoring. In 39 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28 minutes. Barnes is connecting on 48.5% of his field goals, including 41.1% from 3-point range, and 80.4% from the free throw line. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last five games, including a 22-point, three-assist effort in a 122-111 overtime loss to the Nuggets on Jan. 4. See which team to pick here.

