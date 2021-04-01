Who's Playing

Atlanta @ San Antonio

Current Records: Atlanta 23-24; San Antonio 24-21

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will play host again and welcome the Atlanta Hawks to AT&T Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday. San Antonio is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

The Spurs didn't have too much trouble with the Sacramento Kings at home on Wednesday as they won 120-106. It was another big night for San Antonio's small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, falling 117-110. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had 22 points and six assists.

San Antonio's win lifted them to 24-21 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 23-24. We'll see if San Antonio can repeat their recent success or if Atlanta bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last 11 games against Atlanta.