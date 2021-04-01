Who's Playing
Atlanta @ San Antonio
Current Records: Atlanta 23-24; San Antonio 24-21
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs will play host again and welcome the Atlanta Hawks to AT&T Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday. San Antonio is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
The Spurs didn't have too much trouble with the Sacramento Kings at home on Wednesday as they won 120-106. It was another big night for San Antonio's small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, falling 117-110. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had 22 points and six assists.
San Antonio's win lifted them to 24-21 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 23-24. We'll see if San Antonio can repeat their recent success or if Atlanta bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won seven out of their last 11 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 12, 2021 - San Antonio 125 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 17, 2020 - Atlanta 121 vs. San Antonio 120
- Nov 05, 2019 - Atlanta 108 vs. San Antonio 100
- Apr 02, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Atlanta 111
- Mar 06, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 15, 2018 - Atlanta 102 vs. San Antonio 99
- Nov 20, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 13, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Jan 01, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. San Antonio 112
- Dec 12, 2015 - San Antonio 103 vs. Atlanta 78
- Nov 28, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Atlanta 88