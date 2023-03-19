Who's Playing
Atlanta @ San Antonio
Current Records: Atlanta 35-35; San Antonio 18-52
What to Know
This Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.53 points per matchup. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at AT&T Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Hawks and San Antonio will really light up the scoreboard.
Atlanta was able to grind out a solid win over the Golden State Warriors this past Friday, winning 127-119. Atlanta relied on the efforts of point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 dimes along with six rebounds, and center Onyeka Okongwu, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 126-120. San Antonio was up 69-46 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. Shooting guard Devin Vassell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points and five assists along with five rebounds.
The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Spurs out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Hawks are a big 9-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Atlanta 125 vs. San Antonio 106
- Feb 11, 2022 - San Antonio 136 vs. Atlanta 121
- Nov 24, 2021 - Atlanta 124 vs. San Antonio 106
- Apr 01, 2021 - Atlanta 134 vs. San Antonio 129
- Feb 12, 2021 - San Antonio 125 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 17, 2020 - Atlanta 121 vs. San Antonio 120
- Nov 05, 2019 - Atlanta 108 vs. San Antonio 100
- Apr 02, 2019 - San Antonio 117 vs. Atlanta 111
- Mar 06, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 15, 2018 - Atlanta 102 vs. San Antonio 99
- Nov 20, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 13, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Jan 01, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. San Antonio 112
- Dec 12, 2015 - San Antonio 103 vs. Atlanta 78
- Nov 28, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Atlanta 88