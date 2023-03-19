Who's Playing

Atlanta @ San Antonio

Current Records: Atlanta 35-35; San Antonio 18-52

What to Know

This Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.53 points per matchup. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at AT&T Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Hawks and San Antonio will really light up the scoreboard.

Atlanta was able to grind out a solid win over the Golden State Warriors this past Friday, winning 127-119. Atlanta relied on the efforts of point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 dimes along with six rebounds, and center Onyeka Okongwu, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 126-120. San Antonio was up 69-46 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. Shooting guard Devin Vassell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Spurs out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Hawks are a big 9-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.