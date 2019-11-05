Spurs vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, predictions for Nov. 5 from proven computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will host LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Hawks forward John Collins won't play after violating the league's anti-drug policy. The Spurs enter Tuesday's contest at 4-2, while the Hawks sit at 2-3. The Hawks have dealt with injuries to depth and star players alike this season and head into this contest with several injury designations. Trae Young is listed as questionable with an ankle issue, while Evan Turner (Achilles), Allen Crabbe (knee) and Chandler Parsons (knee) are all out. Meanwhile, the Spurs have a clean injury report. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m ET from State Farm Arena. Sportsbooks list San Antonio as a 5.5-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221 in the latest Spurs vs. Hawks odds. Before you make any Hawks vs. Spurs picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns.

The model is well aware of how well San Antonio matches up with Atlanta on paper. Exciting young point guard Dejounte Murray has returned from ACL surgery to post truly impressive numbers. Despite having his minutes monitored, Murray has averaged 14 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.2 steals on the year. Not only does Murray lead San Antonio in player efficiency rating (PER), he is also 19th among all NBA players, ahead of All-Stars like Russell Westbrook, Pascal Siakam and Nikola Jokic.

Most importantly, his defense hasn't fallen off at all. Murray has the length and defensive instincts to be among the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, so Young will have his hands full if he does return. Murray's return has galvanized the team's defense, as San Antonio's defensive efficiency has improved from 108.3 last year to 103.2 this season. As a team, the Spurs have allowed the fourth-fewest made three-pointers per game, which counters a strength of the Hawks.

Just because San Antonio matches up well with Atlanta on paper doesn't mean it will cover the Spurs vs. Hawks spread on Tuesday, however.

The model is also well aware that the way the schedules fell seriously favors the Hawks in this one. Atlanta has had five straight days to rest and get their players healthy in anticipation of this home game, with their most-recent outing coming last Thursday. San Antonio has played three games since then, traveling from their West Coast road trip back to San Antonio for a loss to the Lakers and then to Atlanta for Tuesday's game.

The model has also considered the massive boost Young's potential return provides to this team. Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard are the only point guards with a higher PER than Young, who was electric through his first four games. Young averaged 32.4 points and 8.8 assists per-36 minutes before injuring his ankle, all while shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc. Those video-game-like numbers came against tough opponents like the Heat and 76ers too, so don't expect him to be deterred by a matchup against Murray and the Spurs.

