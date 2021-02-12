The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 11-13 overall and 6-7 at home, while the Spurs are 14-11 overall and 7-3 on the road. The Hawks won both of the games between the teams last season.

Atlanta is favored by two points in the latest Hawks vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5

Hawks vs. Spurs spread: Hawks -2

Hawks vs. Spurs over-under: 224.5 points

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks fell just short of a victory on Wednesday, losing 118-117 to the Dallas Mavericks. John Collins had 33 points in addition to eight rebounds. Danilo Gallinari missed a jumper just before time expired. Atlanta has lost four of its last five games. Kevin Huerter scored a season-high 23 points.

The Hawks were outscored by 10 points and allowed 37 in the final quarter on Wednesday. Clint Capela's league-best run of 19 straight games with at least 10 rebounds ended as he finished with seven rebounds. Rajon Rondo (back) will not play on Friday.

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs were clobbered by the Warriors on Tuesday, 114-91. They were outscored 64-41 in the second half. DeMar DeRozan was held to 12 points. Dejounte Murray played for 26 minutes but put up just eight points. The loss stopped a three-game San Antonio winning streak.

Rudy Gay led the Spurs with 17 points and six rebounds vs. the Warriors. DeRozan scored 47 points in the two games vs. Atlanta last season. LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) will remain out on Friday.

