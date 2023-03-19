The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 18-52 overall and 12-25 at home, while Atlanta is 35-35 overall and 16-20 on the road. The Hawks are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Spurs are tied for the worst record in the Western Conference with the Rockets.

Spurs vs. Hawks spread: Spurs +9.5

Spurs vs. Hawks over/under: 243 points

Spurs vs. Hawks money line: San Antonio +328, Atlanta -430

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 126-120. San Antonio was up 69-46 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. A silver lining for the Spurs was the play of shooting guard Devin Vassell, who had 25 points, five assists and five rebounds.

It was Vassell's best performance since missing nearly two months with a left knee injury and San Antonio is likely to keep resting him in the second game of back-to-backs. Luckily for San Antonio, Vassell should be available on Sunday after a day off yesterday. However, San Antonio does have a total of seven players on its injury report.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but Atlanta proved too difficult a challenge on Friday. Atlanta came out on top against the Warriors by a score of 127-119. The Hawks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Trae Young, who posted a double-double with 25 points and 12 assists in addition to six boards, and center Onyeka Okongwu, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Young is averaging 27.0 points and 10.1 assists per game this season and he's now averaging 30.3 points and 9.7 assists over his last six games. He also had a huge night against the Spurs at home last month, posting 24 points and 17 assists on the way to a dominant victory.

