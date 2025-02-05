De'Aaron Fox is expected to make his debut for the Spurs on Wednesday when San Antonio travels to take on the Atlanta Hawks. Fox is one of the quickest guards in the NBA and is averaging 25.0 points and 6.1 assists per game this season, both of which rank inside the top 20 in the league. Fox will look to bring a spark to a Spurs team that enters Wednesday's matchup having lost four of their last five games. The Hawks, meanwhile, are 1-8 in their past nine games but are 4-1 against the spread in their last five contests.

Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 7 p.m. ET. San Antonio is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Hawks odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 242.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Hawks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Spurs:

Top Spurs vs. Hawks picks

For Hawks vs. Spurs, the SportsLine model says the Spurs will cover the spread (-4.5) and is going Under (242.5) on the total, projecting 231 total points. The Hawks limp into tonight's contest having lost eight of their last nine games. Atlanta is also 1-4 in its past five games at home and 3-9 in its last 12 meetings against an opponent from the Western Conference.

The Spurs will be excited to pair Fox with center Victor Wembanyama, who's taken a major step forward in his second season in the NBA. Wembanyama is averaging 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game. Both Fox and Wembanyama rank inside the top 15 in double-doubles this season, so this pairing could spell trouble for an Atlanta defense that is giving up 119.0 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

In addition, the Spurs are 4-2 against the spread in their last six meetings with the Hawks, so many of the Spurs vs. Hawks betting trends point to San Antonio in this one.

The model projects a comfortable 119-112 win for the Spurs as they cover 59% of the time and the Under hits in 68% of simulations.

Projected final score: Spurs 119, Hawks 112

How to make NBA picks

