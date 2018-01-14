Spurs vs. Hawks: Watch NBA on MLK Day online, live stream, TV, odds, picks
Spurs and Hawks heading in opposite directions this season
How to watch Spurs at Hawks
- Date: Monday, Jan. 15
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Philips Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine NBA odds
Analysis
In the past few seasons, this would have been a rather exciting matchup between two of the top representatives from each conference. But this season, the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks are heading in complete opposite directions.
Now 11-31 on the season, the Hawks officially own the worst record in the NBA -- though that also means they own the best odds for receiving the top pick in what looks to be an absolutely loaded draft. While they aren't going to just give up, this season is really no longer about winning games for the Hawks, but rather trying to develop some of their young players, such as rookie John Collins, who has looked impressive.
As for the Spurs, they've continued to cruise right along just as they have for the past two decades, settling into third place in the Western Conference. Even with Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker missing a majority of their games so far, the Spurs have been one of the best teams in the league. That, is in large part due to the fantastic play of LaMarcus Aldridge. The big man is putting up 22.4 points and 8.5 rebounds this season, carrying much of the offensive load in Leonard's absence.
