Who's Playing

Miami @ San Antonio

Current Records: Miami 15-15; San Antonio 9-19

What to Know

The Miami Heat are on the road again Saturday and play against the San Antonio Spurs at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Mexico City Arena. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Heat came out on top in a nail-biter against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, sneaking past 111-108. Miami's point guard Tyler Herro did his thing and shot 10-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio lost to the Portland Trail Blazers at home by a decisive 128-112 margin. Small forward Keldon Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-14-2 against the spread when favored.

San Antonio's defeat took them down to 9-19 while Miami's win pulled them up to 15-15. Allowing an average of 120.36 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Mexico City Arena -- Mexico City,

Mexico City Arena -- Mexico City, TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $56.16

Odds

The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 15 games against Miami.