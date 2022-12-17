Who's Playing
Miami @ San Antonio
Current Records: Miami 15-15; San Antonio 9-19
What to Know
The Miami Heat are on the road again Saturday and play against the San Antonio Spurs at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Mexico City Arena. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Heat came out on top in a nail-biter against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, sneaking past 111-108. Miami's point guard Tyler Herro did his thing and shot 10-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, San Antonio lost to the Portland Trail Blazers at home by a decisive 128-112 margin. Small forward Keldon Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-14-2 against the spread when favored.
San Antonio's defeat took them down to 9-19 while Miami's win pulled them up to 15-15. Allowing an average of 120.36 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Mexico City Arena -- Mexico City,
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $56.16
Odds
The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last 15 games against Miami.
- Dec 10, 2022 - San Antonio 115 vs. Miami 111
- Feb 26, 2022 - Miami 133 vs. San Antonio 129
- Feb 03, 2022 - Miami 112 vs. San Antonio 95
- Apr 28, 2021 - Miami 116 vs. San Antonio 111
- Apr 21, 2021 - Miami 107 vs. San Antonio 87
- Jan 19, 2020 - San Antonio 107 vs. Miami 102
- Jan 15, 2020 - Miami 106 vs. San Antonio 100
- Mar 20, 2019 - Miami 110 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 07, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. San Antonio 88
- Dec 06, 2017 - San Antonio 117 vs. Miami 105
- Oct 25, 2017 - San Antonio 117 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 14, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Miami 90
- Oct 30, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Miami 99
- Mar 23, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Miami 88
- Feb 09, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Miami 101