Spurs vs. Heat: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Spurs vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ San Antonio
Current Records: Miami 29-12; San Antonio 17-23
What to Know
The Miami Heat are on the road again on Sunday and play against the San Antonio Spurs at 3 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Heat were able to grind out a solid win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last Friday, winning 115-108. Miami's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Jimmy Butler, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten boards in addition to seven dimes, and PF Bam Adebayo, who had 21 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored San Antonio last week, but luck did not. They needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 121-120 to the Atlanta Hawks. A silver lining for San Antonio was the play of SG DeMar DeRozan, who had 25 points and nine assists along with nine rebounds.
Miami is now 29-12 while San Antonio sits at 17-23. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Heat come into the contest boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.20%. The Spurs are completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with 47.20% field goal percentage. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.20
Odds
The Heat are a slight 1-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won six out of their last nine games against Miami.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Miami 106 vs. San Antonio 100
- Mar 20, 2019 - Miami 110 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 07, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. San Antonio 88
- Dec 06, 2017 - San Antonio 117 vs. Miami 105
- Oct 25, 2017 - San Antonio 117 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 14, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Miami 90
- Oct 30, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Miami 99
- Mar 23, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Miami 88
- Feb 09, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Miami 101
