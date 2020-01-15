Spurs vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from advanced model on 28-16 roll

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will host LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Heat will again be without Justise Winslow, who has already missed 15 games this season with a back injury. San Antonio, meanwhile, enters Wednesday's matchup relatively healthy and has won three of its last four contests.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m ET from the AmericanAirlines Arena. Sportsbooks list Miami as five-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 221.5 in the latest Spurs vs. Heat odds. Before you make any Heat vs. Spurs picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Spurs vs. Heat spread: Miami -5

Spurs vs. Heat over-under: 221.5 points

Spurs vs. Heat money line: Miami -220, San Antonio +185

SAS: The Spurs have the third-worst against the spread cover rate in the NBA.

MIA: No team has covered the spread at home at a higher rate than the Heat.

Why the Heat can cover

The model is well aware that Miami has looked invincible when playing in South Beach. The Heat are 17-1 when playing at home, which is the NBA's best home record. Their 76.5 percent home cover rate against-the-spread is the highest in the NBA, and the next-highest is 61.1 percent. Miami has benefited more from home court advantage than any team, and it's not even close. The Heat have a -3 point differential when playing on the road, which swings all the way to +11.7 when playing at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

So, it seems safe to assume that Miami should get more than the traditional three-point bump when playing at home, and if just looking at the two teams' point differentials, Miami has been 4.7 points better than San Antonio. Even so, Miami isn't a lock to cover the Heat vs. Spurs spread on Wednesday night.

Why the Spurs can cover

The model has taken into account that the Spurs have played much better as the season has progressed. Their season-long numbers don't look great -- a 17-21 record has them ninth in the Western Conference and their -1.0 point differential ranks 16th in the NBA. The majority of that damage came during a brutal eight-game losing streak in November, though. From December on, San Antonio is 10-7 with a +3.1 point differential.

One reason for San Antonio's in-season improvement is the play of DeMar DeRozan. After a slow start to the year, the four-time All-Star has averaged 27 points, six assists and five rebounds on 63.4 percent shooting over his past 10 games. If DeRozan can continue to play at that level on Wednesday, the Spurs might surprise Miami, just as they did Milwaukee and Boston last week.

