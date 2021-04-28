The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 32-30 overall and 18-14 at home, while the Spurs are 31-29 overall and 18-10 on the road. The Heat won the first meeting of the season last Tuesday, 107-87.

Miami is favored by five-points in the latest Heat vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213.

Heat vs. Spurs spread: Heat -5

Heat vs. Spurs over-under: 213 points

Heat vs. Spurs money line: Miami -200, San Antonio +175

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat lost to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, 110-102. Jimmy Butler had a season-high 33 points and five assists in addition to eight boards. Miami has lost two of its last three games. The Heat are tied for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Butler leads Miami in scoring (21.5 points per game) and assists (7.3). Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Tyler Herro (foot) and Kendrick Nunn (neck) are questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio snuck past the Wizards, 146-143 in overtime on Monday. DeMar DeRozan dropped a double-double with 37 points and 10 assists. The Spurs occupy the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference. They have vaulted over .500 with three consecutive wins.

The Spurs scored 86 points in the paint vs. Washington. Dejounte Murray double-doubled with 25 points and 17 rebounds on Monday. DeRozan leads the Spurs in scoring (21.5 points per game) and assists (7.2). Derrick White (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game.

How to make Spurs vs. Heat picks

