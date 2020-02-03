Spurs vs. Hornets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ San Antonio

Current Records: Charlotte 16-32; San Antonio 21-26

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET tonight at AT&T Center after a few days off. San Antonio has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

San Antonio was able to grind out a solid win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, winning 127-120. It was another big night for the Spurs' shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who had 38 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 121-107 to the Washington Wizards. Shooting guard Malik Monk wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hornets and played for 27 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-15-1 against the spread when favored.

San Antonio's victory lifted them to 21-26 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 16-32. We'll see if San Antonio can repeat their recent success or if Charlotte bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Spurs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

San Antonio have won five out of their last eight games against Charlotte.