Spurs vs. Hornets: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Spurs vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ San Antonio
Current Records: Charlotte 16-32; San Antonio 21-26
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET tonight at AT&T Center after a few days off. San Antonio has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
San Antonio was able to grind out a solid win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, winning 127-120. It was another big night for the Spurs' shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who had 38 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Charlotte received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 121-107 to the Washington Wizards. Shooting guard Malik Monk wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hornets and played for 27 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.
San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-15-1 against the spread when favored.
San Antonio's victory lifted them to 21-26 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 16-32. We'll see if San Antonio can repeat their recent success or if Charlotte bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Spurs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won five out of their last eight games against Charlotte.
- Mar 26, 2019 - Charlotte 125 vs. San Antonio 116
- Jan 14, 2019 - Charlotte 108 vs. San Antonio 93
- Nov 25, 2017 - San Antonio 106 vs. Charlotte 86
- Nov 03, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Charlotte 101
- Jan 07, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Charlotte 85
- Nov 23, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Charlotte 114
- Mar 21, 2016 - Charlotte 91 vs. San Antonio 88
- Nov 07, 2015 - San Antonio 114 vs. Charlotte 94
