Spurs vs. Hornets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ San Antonio
Current Records: Charlotte 16-32; San Antonio 21-26
What to Know
On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 110.42 points per game. They are staying on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. San Antonio will need to watch out since Charlotte has now posted big point totals in their last 48 contests.
The Hornets ended up a good deal behind the Washington Wizards when they played on Thursday, losing 121-107. Shooting guard Malik Monk had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, San Antonio was able to grind out a solid victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, winning 127-120. It was another big night for shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who had 38 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.
San Antonio's win lifted them to 21-26 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 16-32. We'll see if San Antonio can repeat their recent success or if Charlotte bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Antonio have won five out of their last eight games against Charlotte.
- Mar 26, 2019 - Charlotte 125 vs. San Antonio 116
- Jan 14, 2019 - Charlotte 108 vs. San Antonio 93
- Nov 25, 2017 - San Antonio 106 vs. Charlotte 86
- Nov 03, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Charlotte 101
- Jan 07, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Charlotte 85
- Nov 23, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Charlotte 114
- Mar 21, 2016 - Charlotte 91 vs. San Antonio 88
- Nov 07, 2015 - San Antonio 114 vs. Charlotte 94
