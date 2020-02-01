Spurs vs. Hornets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ San Antonio

Current Records: Charlotte 16-32; San Antonio 21-26

What to Know

On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 110.42 points per game. They are staying on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. San Antonio will need to watch out since Charlotte has now posted big point totals in their last 48 contests.

The Hornets ended up a good deal behind the Washington Wizards when they played on Thursday, losing 121-107. Shooting guard Malik Monk had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, San Antonio was able to grind out a solid victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, winning 127-120. It was another big night for shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who had 38 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

San Antonio's win lifted them to 21-26 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 16-32. We'll see if San Antonio can repeat their recent success or if Charlotte bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won five out of their last eight games against Charlotte.