Spurs vs. Hornets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

How to watch Spurs vs. Hornets basketball game

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ San Antonio

Current Records: Charlotte 16-32; San Antonio 21-26

What to Know

On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 110.42 points per game. They are staying on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. San Antonio will need to watch out since Charlotte has now posted big point totals in their last 48 contests.

The Hornets ended up a good deal behind the Washington Wizards when they played on Thursday, losing 121-107. Shooting guard Malik Monk had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, San Antonio was able to grind out a solid victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, winning 127-120. It was another big night for shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who had 38 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

San Antonio's win lifted them to 21-26 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 16-32. We'll see if San Antonio can repeat their recent success or if Charlotte bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: Fox Sports Carolina
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Antonio have won five out of their last eight games against Charlotte.

  • Mar 26, 2019 - Charlotte 125 vs. San Antonio 116
  • Jan 14, 2019 - Charlotte 108 vs. San Antonio 93
  • Nov 25, 2017 - San Antonio 106 vs. Charlotte 86
  • Nov 03, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Charlotte 101
  • Jan 07, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Charlotte 85
  • Nov 23, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Charlotte 114
  • Mar 21, 2016 - Charlotte 91 vs. San Antonio 88
  • Nov 07, 2015 - San Antonio 114 vs. Charlotte 94
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories