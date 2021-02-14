The Charlotte Hornets will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 13-14 overall and 8-7 at home, while San Antonio is 15-11 overall and 8-3 on the road. The Spurs enter Sunday's showdown having won four of their last five games. Charlotte, meanwhile, has won six of its last nine.

San Antonio is favored by two-points in the latest Hornets vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 8 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 79-46 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Spurs:

Hornets vs. Spurs spread: Hornets +2

Hornets vs. Spurs over-under: 228.5 points

Hornets vs. Spurs money line: Hornets +110, Spurs -130

Latest Odds: Charlotte Hornets +2 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Hornets

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hornets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-114 this past Friday. Charlotte's shooting guard Terry Rozier was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points and seven rebounds. For the season, Rozier is averaging 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

The Hornets are scoring 111.3 points per game this season, which ranks 18th in the NBA. Gordon Hayward paces Charlotte in scoring, averaging 22.3 points per game. The Hornets are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games against the Spurs.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, the Spurs had enough points to win and then some against the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday, taking their game 125-114. San Antonio's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and finished with 23 points and eight assists in addition to six boards. DeRozan has now scored 21 or more points in four of his last five outings.

San Antonio has dominated this series in recent years. In fact, the Spurs are 16-3 in their last 19 games against the Hornets. The Spurs have also fared well on the road, covering the spread in four of their last five road games.

How to make Hornets vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Spurs spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that is on an incredible 79-46 roll.