The Charlotte Hornets will host the San Antonio Spurs in an interconference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Charlotte is 12-36 overall and 8-20 at home, while San Antonio is 22-26 overall and 9-13 on the road. The two teams split their pair of meetings last season, with the home team winning each time. Charlotte is 24-22-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while San Antonio is 23-25 versus the spread.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. San Antonio is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Hornets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 228.5 points. Before entering any Hornets vs. Spurs picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 144-102 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated San Antonio vs. Charlotte 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Spurs spread: San Antonio -10.5

Hornets vs. Spurs over/under: 228.5 points

Hornets vs. Spurs money line: San Antonio -518, Charlotte +387

Hornets vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine

Hornets vs. Spurs streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte could get a boost as LaMelo Ball (ankle) is questionable to suit up after missing the last five games. Additionally, new acquisitions Dalton Knecht and Jusuf Nurkic are also questionable to make their team debuts after being dealt to Charlotte just prior to the NBA Trade Deadline. Even without them, the Hornets have performed admirably versus the spread, covering in three of their last four games, while San Antonio is just 4-10 ATS over its last 14 contests.

The Hornets defend the 3-point line exceptionally well, which is crucial in today's NBA. They limit opponents to the third-lowest 3-point percentage, and that's already an area in which the Spurs struggle at. San Antonio ranks in the bottom 10 of the NBA in 3-point percentage and rank among the bottom half of the league in field goal percentage overall. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio is coming off a 126-125 road victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday in what was De'Aaron Fox's team debut. The former King had 24 points, 13 assists, five rebounds and three steals, while Victor Wembanyama added 24 points and 12 rebounds. The new dynamic duo was one of seven Spurs players to score at least 11 points, which shows off the depth of San Antonio.

With Wembanayama patrolling the paint, San Antonio leads the league in blocks per game, and while they rank 21st in steals per game, Fox's addition should certainly help with the latter. He led the NBA in steals per game last season, so he'll help the Spurs' perimeter defense. Meanwhile, the Spurs get to face a Hornets team which is offensively-challenged as Charlotte ranks among the bottom five NBA teams in offensive rating, points per game, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Spurs vs. Hornets picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Hornets vs. Spurs and is leaning Under the total, projecting 217 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Hornets on Friday, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.