The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 22-17 overall and 10-10 at home, while Charlotte is 20-21 overall and 8-13 on the road.

San Antonio is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Hornets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5.

Spurs vs. Hornets spread: Spurs -5.5

Spurs vs. Hornets over-under: 224.5 points

Spurs vs. Hornets spread: San Antonio -215 Charlotte +185



What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets took a 125-98 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Charlotte was down 66-44 at halftime. Miles Bridges shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points. It was the worst loss of the season for the Hornets.

LaMelo Ball injured his right wrist on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season. The Hornets have lost three consecutive games. Cody Zeller (shoulder) is out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, 120-113. Derrick White finished with only six points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court. The Spurs saw a three-game winning streak come to an end. Lonnie Walker IV shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six boards.

DeMar DeRozan dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 assists on Saturday. San Antonio squandered a 13-point halftime lead in the loss. The Spurs won three of five games on their road trip.

