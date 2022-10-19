The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the AT&T Center. The Spurs spent most of last season trying to make one last run with their roster as-is but went 34-48 and lost to the Pelicans in the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, the Hornets improved to 43-39 but lost by 29 in their play-in game against the Hawks.

The Spurs ultimately decided to turn over their roster, trading Dejounte Murray to the Hawks, while the Hornets will be without Miles Bridges due to offseason legal issues. The game is currently listed as a pick'em in the latest Spurs vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 222. Before entering any Hornets vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the final week of the 2022 NBA Finals on a stunning 88-60 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Hornets:

Spurs vs. Hornets spread: Pick'em

Spurs vs. Hornets over/under: 222 points

Spurs vs. Hornets picks: See picks here

What to know about the Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte is coming off a season where they showed impressive growth and the franchise is quite obviously built around LaMelo Ball, who made his first All-Star team in his second season. With Ball running the show, the Hornets had the sixth-fastest pace (100.0) in the NBA and ranked fourth in scoring (115.3 points per game).

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game and made massive improvement as both a free-throw shooter (75.8% to 87.2%) and 3-point shooter (35.2% to 38.9%). However, Ball is expected to miss Wednesday's contest against the Spurs due to a sprained ankle.

What to know about the San Antonio Spurs

For the first time since 1996-97 when the franchise put itself in the Tim Duncan sweepstakes, the Spurs have completely torn down the roster in an effort to win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. They traded Murray to the Hawks in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks and also made deals for Thaddeus Young and Derrick White that returned first-round picks in last year's trade deadline.

Devin Vassell impressed with a larger role in his second NBA season, averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He'll be expected to take on a significant role in the offense with Murray gone and former Duke star Tre Jones will assume point guard responsibilities.

How to make Hornets vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Spurs spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.