The Charlotte Hornets will try to build on their win over Atlanta when they face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Charlotte had lost seven straight games prior to its 144-138 win over the Hawks on Monday. San Antonio, meanwhile, is on a 13-game losing streak following its loss to Cleveland earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Charlotte is favored by 7 points in the latest Hornets vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 243.5.

Hornets vs. Spurs spread: Hornets -7

Hornets vs. Spurs over/under: 243.5 points

Hornets vs. Spurs money line: Charlotte -275, San Antonio +225

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte finally has something to build on, as it was able to pick up a win over Atlanta in a high-scoring thriller on Monday night. The Hornets had their best offensive showing of the campaign, setting season highs in points (144), 3-pointers (20), 3-point percentage (54.1), field-goal percentage (63.1) and assists (34). It was also the second-most points scored in a game in franchise history.

Third-year guard LaMelo Ball is riding a team-record 47-game streak with at least one made 3-pointer, moving into seventh place on the team's all-time list for 3-pointers (435). San Antonio is riding a 13-game losing streak and is playing on the road for the sixth straight game. The Spurs have only covered the spread once in their last 12 games and are going to be without guard Tre Jones (foot) on Wednesday.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio is coming off one of its most competitive games in recent weeks, pushing Cleveland in a 117-109 final on Monday night. The Spurs covered the spread for the first time in 12 games, as they were able to easily stay within the 16-point spread. Rookie Malaki Branham continued his strong month, as he is now averaging 17.2 points per game in seven February contests.

Small forward Keldon Johnson has led the team in scoring in four of the last five games, with the exception being when Devonte' Graham poured in 31 points in a double-overtime loss to Detroit. The Hornets picked up a win in their season opener against the Spurs, but they will not have Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) or Mason Plumlee (trade), who combined for 25 points in that game.

