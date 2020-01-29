Spurs vs. Jazz: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah @ San Antonio

Current Records: Utah 32-14; San Antonio 20-26

What to Know

Tonight, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.28 points per matchup. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. Utah will need to watch out since San Antonio has now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.

The Spurs needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 110-109 to the Chicago Bulls. Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 36 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Houston Rockets took down Utah 126-117 on Monday. Utah got a solid performance out of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 36 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

San Antonio isn't expected to pull this one out (Utah is favored by 5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Spurs' home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 17 of their 24 home games.

The Spurs suffered a grim 125-105 defeat to the Jazz when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe the Spurs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Jazz are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 15 games against Utah.