Spurs vs. Jazz: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Spurs vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ San Antonio
Current Records: Utah 32-14; San Antonio 20-26
What to Know
Tonight, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.28 points per matchup. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Center. Utah will need to watch out since San Antonio has now posted big point totals in their last 46 contests.
The Spurs needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 110-109 to the Chicago Bulls. Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 36 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, the Houston Rockets took down Utah 126-117 on Monday. Utah got a solid performance out of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 36 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
San Antonio isn't expected to pull this one out (Utah is favored by 5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Spurs' home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 17 of their 24 home games.
The Spurs suffered a grim 125-105 defeat to the Jazz when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe the Spurs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Jazz are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last 15 games against Utah.
- Feb 09, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 09, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Utah 97
- Dec 04, 2018 - Utah 139 vs. San Antonio 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - San Antonio 124 vs. Utah 120
- Feb 12, 2018 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 99
- Feb 03, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. San Antonio 111
- Dec 21, 2017 - Utah 100 vs. San Antonio 89
- Apr 12, 2017 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 02, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Utah 103
- Nov 04, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Utah 86
- Nov 01, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. San Antonio 91
- Apr 05, 2016 - San Antonio 88 vs. Utah 86
- Feb 25, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Utah 78
- Jan 06, 2016 - San Antonio 123 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 14, 2015 - San Antonio 118 vs. Utah 81
