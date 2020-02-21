Spurs vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 21 predictions from proven computer model

The Utah Jazz will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET Friday at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are 36-18 overall and 20-5 at home, while San Antonio is 23-31 overall and 9-19 on the road. The Jazz currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, just a half-game behind third place. Meanwhile, the Spurs' record was their worst at the All-Star break since the 1996-97 season. Utah is favored by seven-points in the latest Jazz vs. Spurs odds, while the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Spurs vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Spurs spread: Utah -7

Jazz vs. Spurs over-under: 224 points

Jazz vs. Spurs money line: Utah -298, San Antonio +243

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah didn't have too much trouble with the Miami Heat at home last Wednesday, as the Jazz won 116-101. It was another big night for Donovan Mitchell, who had 26 points in addition to five rebounds. For the season, Mitchell is averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

In addition, Utah has been extremely tough to beat on its home floor. In fact, the Jazz are 5-0 in their last five meetings against the Spurs at home and they've won 11 of their last 13 home games overall.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio registered a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, 114-106. San Antonio can attribute much of its success to Dejounte Murray, who had 25 points along with nine boards. The win ended a five-game losing streak for San Antonio.

The Spurs' run of 22 straight playoff appearances is tied for the top spot in NBA history, but they are in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Spurs enter Friday's contest averaging 113.2 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA. However, San Antonio has struggled on the defensive end of the floor, allowing teams to score an average of 114.5 points per contest, the 22nd-worst mark in the NBA.

How to make Spurs vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Spurs vs. Jazz spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.