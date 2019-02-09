Spurs vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

The Utah Jazz will play host to the San Antonio Spurs in a marquee NBA showdown set for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Jazz (31-24) and Spurs (32-25) are in a virtual tie for the sixth spot in the brutally competitive Western Conference, 1½ games behind the Rockets and 1½ games in front of the Clippers.

Utah is a 6.5-point sportsbook favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Jazz odds. The Over-Under for total points scored is 221.5. Before you lock in Spurs vs. Jazz odds picks for this rivalry showdown, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 17 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 200-146 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 17 on a blistering 35-19 run. Anybody following it is way up.

Now, it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Spurs vs. Jazz. We can tell you it's leaning Under, but it's also generated a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations, showing massive value to one side. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

Utah has won 11 of 14 and had San Antonio's number lately, winning five of seven in the team series. The last time these teams played in Utah, seven Jazz players scored in double figures in a 139-105 blowout Dec. 4. San Antonio certainly isn't coming into Salt Lake City playing its best ball. The Spurs have lost three in a row and have failed to cover in five straight.

Jazz PG Ricky Rubio can be streaky, but he has been great against the Spurs. In four career games against them, Rubio is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds, eclipsing his season averages across the board.

But just because Utah is on a roll and at home doesn't mean it will cover the Spurs vs. Jazz spread on Saturday.

San Antonio did not fare well the last time the game was in Utah, but it could have been an anomaly. The Jazz hit a ridiculous 20 3-pointers, while DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, who each average 21 ppg, were held to 16 apiece. Jakob Ploeltl actually led the Spurs with 20 points.

DeRozan and Aldridge combined for 46 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and Rudy Gay added 23 points and 15 boards the last time these teams met, a 110-97 victory Dec. 9 in Texas. San Antonio is also a rock-solid 15-6 against the spread when it plays teams with a .550 win percentage or higher. Utah (.564) qualifies.

Who wins Spurs vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should be all over Saturday, from the model that's up more than $4,000 on NBA picks this season.