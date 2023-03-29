The San Antonio Spurs (19-56) will take on the Utah Jazz (35-40) on Wednesday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The Spurs are 13-25 at home and Utah is 13-24 on the road. Both teams are looking to snap four game losing streaks. The Jazz lost to the Phoenix Suns 117-103 on Monday, while San Antonio was blown out by the Boston Celtics 137-93 on Sunday. Devin Vassell (knee) and Keldon Johnson (foot) are out for the Spurs, while Lauri Markkanen (hand), Collin Sexton (hamstring), Rudy Gay (back), and Jordan Clarkson (finger) are all out for Utah.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. Utah is favored by 6 points in the latest Spurs vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 235. Before making any Jazz vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Jazz and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Jazz:

Spurs vs. Jazz spread: Spurs +6

Spurs vs. Jazz over/under: 235 points

Spurs vs. Jazz money line: San Antonio 185, Utah -225

Spurs vs. Jazz picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Spurs

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 137-93, which was the final score in San Antonio's tilt against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The Spurs were down 96-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Devin Vassell had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.

The Spurs will be short-handed on Wednesday with their top two scorers -- Vassell and Keldon Johnson -- both sidelined with injuries. San Antonio will likely look for increased production from guys like Doug McDermott, Tre Jones, and Zach Collins. The Spurs are 30-45 against the spread in 2022-23.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the matchup between Utah and the Phoenix Suns on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Utah falling 117-103 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Utah was the play of center Walker Kessler, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards and seven blocks.

Allowing an average of 122.5 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could bode well for an injury riddled Jazz squad. Utah will be without its top three scorers -- Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson -- on Wednesday. The Jazz are 41-32-2 against the spread this season.

How to make Spurs vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Jazz spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $2,900 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.