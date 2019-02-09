Spurs vs. Jazz: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The San Antonio Spurs began a new era for the franchise this season with Kawhi Leonard being traded and DeMar DeRozan set to lead the way. Overall, the Spurs remain in the thick of the postseason race and look poised to return to the playoffs under head coach Gregg Popovich. However, San Antonio is really struggling right now as it has dropped three consecutive games on the road after winning five straight prior to that. It is worth noting that the Spurs chose to rest DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge in their loss to the Golden State Warriors earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz were one of the NBA's biggest surprises last season when they qualified for the postseason and defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round. The Jazz stood pat at the trade deadline despite rumors suggesting that point guard Ricky Rubio could be on the move. Utah still has plenty of talent on this roster and it did add sharpshooting guard Kyle Korver earlier this season to bolster the bench. This is a group that has won five of their last seven games and much like the Spurs, are in the playoff race.

How to watch Spurs at Jazz

Date: Saturday, Feb. 9

Saturday, Feb. 9 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)



fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Jazz -6.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Spurs: It's safe to say that the Spurs are looking to halt their three-game losing streak on Saturday against the Jazz. After having a January to forget, DeRozan really has been tearing it up in his first three games in February. In those contests, the star guard is averaging 24.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 50.9 percent from the field. If DeRozan and Aldridge are clicking on all cylinders, this is one of the more dangerous teams in the Western Conference.

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell continues to show why he was one of the biggest steals in the 2017 NBA Draft. After carrying the Jazz to the postseason a year ago, the second-year guard has been excelling once again and is averaging 22.4 points per contest on the season. The front office obviously believes in this group as they chose not to move Rubio and keep the roster intact. The battle between Mitchell and DeRozan should be a very fun one to watch in Saturday's game.

Game prediction, pick

Neither team is playing very well right now despite showing flashes at various points this season. The Spurs really need this win in the worst way and they'll find a way to get it done.