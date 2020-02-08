Spurs vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 20-31 overall and 10-15 at home, while San Antonio is 22-29 overall and 8-17 on the road. The Spurs have lost the first three matchups on their current eight-game road trip. The Kings have won five of their past seven games. San Antonio is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Spurs odds, while the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Spurs spread: Kings +2.5

Kings vs. Spurs over-under: 223.5 points

Kings vs. Spurs money line: Sacramento 123, San Antonio -143

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings topped the Miami Heat on Friday, winning 105-97. Bogdan Bogdanovic shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 23 points. The Kings made 19 3-pointers, two short of the franchise record.

Buddy Hield (21 points) and Nemanja Bjelica (15) each made five 3-pointers. Bjelica also matched a career high of eight assists.

The last time the two teams met in December, Sacramento and San Antonio were neck-and-neck, but Sacramento came up empty-handed in a 105-104 overtime loss.

What you need to know about the Spurs

It was a hard-fought contest, but San Antonio took a 125-117 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Despite the defeat, San Antonio had strong showings from center Trey Lyles, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan, who had 21 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

How to make Spurs vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Kings vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kings vs. Spurs spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.