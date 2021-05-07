The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 29-37 overall and 14-18 at home, while the Spurs are 31-34 overall and 18-14 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season. The Kings are 2.5 games behind the Spurs for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

San Antonio is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Kings vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5.

Kings vs. Spurs spread: Kings +4.5

Kings vs. Spurs over-under: 223.5 points

Kings vs. Spurs money line: San Antonio -185, Sacramento +165



What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings beat the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, 104-93 on the road. Marvin Bagley III double-doubled with 31 points and 12 rebounds. Delon Wright had 23 points and six assists along with seven rebounds and six steals. Sacramento has won four consecutive games and seven of 10. All of the four recent wins were on the road, as the Kings finished off their first undefeated four-game road trip since 2003.

Harrison Barnes (groin) is doubtful for Friday's game. De'Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols) is out. Chimezie Metu (back) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, the Spurs were blasted by the Jazz on Wednesday, 126-94, San Antonio was already down 66-42 by halftime. The Spurs have lost five consecutive games. San Antonio has a 1.5 game lead on New Orleans for the 10th seed in the West.

Luka Samanic led the Spurs with 15 points off the bench on Wednesday. Trey Lyles (ankle) is out for Friday's game. Derrick White (ankle) is not expected to play again this season.

