Spurs vs. Kings odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

The upstart Sacramento Kings look to build on their run for a playoff berth when they play host to the red-hot San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 10 p.m. ET. The Kings have won three of their past four and enter Monday one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoff race. The Spurs have won five straight to move into the No. 5 position, one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the fourth seed. Sacramento won the first matchup with San Antonio 104-99 and can clinch the season series with a victory Monday. The Spurs are 1.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 229 in the latest Spurs vs. Kings odds.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times.

It's leaning over on the total points.

The model knows the Spurs are eager to start their annual eight-game road trip by pushing their winning streak to a season-high six games. They are coming off a four-game homestand in which the final three contests were decided by five points or fewer.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 14 rebounds Saturday in a 113-108 win over the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans, who were missing five players due to injury. The Spurs had six players score in double-figures and made key stops down the stretch in the latest in a string of efficient outings. They have covered the spread in their last four road games and are on an 11-4 run against the spread in their last 15 trips to Sacramento.

But their recent dominance in this series doesn't guarantee they will cover the Kings vs. Spurs spread Monday.

The model also knows Sacramento is coming off a 115-108 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers, who pulled a road upset of the Golden State Warriors in their previous outing. Buddy Hield led the way with 34 points, which included several key baskets down the stretch. The Kings won the rebounding battle 58-54 and hit 20 of 24 free throws to help seal the victory.

The Kings have won six straight home games and beat the Spurs in November at the Golden 1 Center.

Who wins Spurs vs. Kings? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you should be all over Monday, all from the model that's up more than $4,000 on NBA picks this season.