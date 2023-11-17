The Sacramento Kings (6-4) travel to square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-8) on Friday night in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Kings look to keep their win streak going. They've won four straight, outlasting the Los Angeles Lakers 125-110 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, San Antonio, meanwhile, is on a six-game losing streak. On Tuesday, the Thunder topped the Spurs 123-87. Tre Jones (hamstring) is doubtful and Devin Vassell (left adductor tightness) is out for San Antonio. Trey Lyles (calf) and Alex Len (ankle) won't suit up for the Kings.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Sacramento is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Kings vs. Spurs odds. The over/under for total points is set at 238.

Spurs vs. Kings spread: Sacramento -8.5

Spurs vs. Kings over/under: 238.5 points

Spurs vs. Kings money line: Sacramento -348, San Antonio +270

Sacramento: Hit the 4Q game total Under in 49 of their last 78 games

San Antonio: Hit the game total Over in 47 of their last 68 games

Why the Kings can cover

Forward Domantas Sabonis thrives in the frontcourt. The three-time All-Star averages 19.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He's racked up 20-plus points in three of his last four games. In the win over the Lakers, Sabonis had 29 points, 16 boards and seven assists.

Guard De'Aaron Fox recently returned to the lineup for the Kings. Fox owns blazing speed to fly up and down the floor. He logs 30 points, four rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Fox's scored 28-plus points in four consecutive games. In his last outing, he finished with 28 points, five assists and four steals.

Why the Spurs can cover

Rookie center Victor Wembanyama is making his presence felt very early in his career. Wembanyama has been a very skilled scorer with solid footwork. He can score at all three levels while also being a disruptive shot-blocker. Wembanyama leads the team in points (18.6), rebounds (9.3) and blocks (2.4). On Nov. 10 versus the Timberwolves, the 19-year-old tallied 29 points, nine boards and four blocks.

Forward Keldon Johnson has been a smooth shooter on the perimeter with a quick release. Johnson is a solid defender and plays with great anticipation in transition. The Kentucky product logged 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. On Nov. 12, Johnson scored 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

