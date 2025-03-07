De'Aaron Fox is set to make his return to Sacramento on Friday when the San Antonio Spurs travel to play at the Sacramento Kings. It will be Fox's first game against the Kings, where he spent the first seven-and-a-half years of his career, since being traded to the Spurs near the NBA Trade Deadline. The Kings are 32-29 overall and 15-14 at home, while the Spurs are 26-34 and 10-19 on the road. The Spurs are 2-1 against the Kings this season, but Sacramento is 7-3 against San Antonio over the last three years. Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) and Malik Monk (toe) are out for the Kings.

Spurs vs. Kings spread: Kings -6.5

Spurs vs. Kings over/under: 234.5 points

Spurs vs. Kings money line: Kings -257, Spurs +208

SA: The Spurs are 7-1 against the spread (ATS) with 2-3 days off and they last played on Tuesday

SAC: The Kings have covered the spread in five straight games

Why the Spurs can cover



The Spurs are coming off a 127-113 win over the Nets on Tuesday behind a 37-point outburst by Devin Vassell. The 24-year-old guard shot 14 of 20 (70%) from the field, including 8 of 11 (72.7%) on 3-pointers against the Nets, who have had one of the best scoring defenses in the league over the past few weeks. Vassell has at least 15 points in three straight games as he's taken on a more prominent role.

Fox ultimately got what he wanted around the NBA Trade Deadline with a move to the Spurs, one of his preferred destinations, but there is always additional motivation from a player going against their former team. Fox averaged 21.5 ppg over his career with the Kings as one of the faces of the franchise, so he'll likely come out aggressive and wanting a victory even more over his former team on their homecourt. In a lost season for San Antonio, any personal motivation from a star can make a significant difference. See which team to pick here.

Why the Kings can cover

Sabonis is third on the Kings in scoring and leads the team in rebounds and assists, but Sacramento is 1-1 overall and 2-0 ATS in the recent two games he's missed. The three-time All-Star remains out on Friday with a hamstring injury but Jonas Valanciunas has played a larger role and provided size in the middle without Sabonis. Valanciunas, who the Kings acquired from the Wizards at the NBA Trade Deadline, is averaging 16 points and 12 rebounds over three games in March.

Zach LaVine, who the Kings received in the Fox trade, is averaging 22.3 ppg over 12 games with Sacramento. The 29-year-old guard is averaging 25.2 points over his last five contests as he builds chemistry with his new teammates. Sacramento is allowing just 101.2 points over its last five games and is two games out of moving from the NBA Play-In Tournament teams to a top-six spot in the Western Conference. See which team to pick here.

