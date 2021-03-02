Who's Playing

New York @ San Antonio

Current Records: New York 18-17; San Antonio 17-13

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are 8-2 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. San Antonio is getting right back to it as they host New York at 8:30 p.m. ET March 2 at AT&T Center. The Spurs are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 124-113. Small forward DeMar DeRozan (22 points) was the top scorer for San Antonio.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between New York and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Knicks wrapped it up with a 109-90 win on the road. It was another big night for New York's power forward Julius Randle, who had 25 points and six assists along with eight boards.

New York's victory lifted them to 18-17 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 17-13. We'll see if New York can repeat their recent success or if San Antonio bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last ten games against New York.