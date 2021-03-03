Who's Playing

New York @ San Antonio

Current Records: New York 18-17; San Antonio 17-13

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 2-8 against the San Antonio Spurs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. New York is staying on the road to face off against San Antonio at 8:30 p.m. ET March 2 at AT&T Center. The Knicks will be strutting in after a victory while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New York strolled past the Detroit Pistons with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 109-90. It was another big night for New York's power forward Julius Randle, who had 25 points and six assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 124-113. Small forward DeMar DeRozan (22 points) was the top scorer for San Antonio.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Knicks are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

New York's win brought them up to 18-17 while the Spurs' loss pulled them down to 17-13. New York is 10-7 after wins this season, and San Antonio is 7-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spurs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last ten games against New York.

Injury Report for San Antonio

LaMarcus Aldridge: Out (Illness)

Rudy Gay: Out (Covid-19)

Derrick White: Out (Covid-19)

Devin Vassell: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for New York