Spurs vs. Knicks odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from model on 44-30 roll

The Knicks try to break their 18-game home losing streak when they host the Spurs on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. San Antonio is 1-5 on its annual Rodeo Road Trip, with opponents shooting 51.9 percent from the field, but has beaten New York three straight times. If they lose Sunday, the Knicks will tie the NBA record for consecutive home losses set by the 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks. Sportsbooks list San Antonio as an eight-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Knicks odds, with the over-under for total points set at 221.5.

The model has factored in the Spurs' recent dominance of the Knicks, with San Antonio having won the last three meetings by an average of 9.7 points. It's also aware of the Knicks' uncommon futility at home, where New York is 4-24 this season and hasn't won since Dec. 1.

San Antonio has covered eight of its last 10 versus Eastern Conference opponents and should get a bounce-back performance from LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored a season-low tying six points in Friday's narrow loss at Toronto. Aldridge is probable after dealing with an illness against the Raptors.

But just because San Antonio is the far superior team on paper doesn't mean it will cover the Spurs vs. Knicks spread.

The model also knows New York has played respectably in its last two games, beating the Hawks by 15 and falling to Minnesota by 11. The Knicks are facing a Spurs team that's covered only one of its last nine outings.

Rookie guard Allonzo Trier continues to improve, having scored at least 19 points in two of his last three outings. Dunk contest participant Dennis Smith Jr. has dished out seven assists in each of his last two games. The Knicks are determined not to make dubious NBA history with another home loss.

