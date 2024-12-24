The New York Knicks will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in a 2024 Christmas Day matchup. New York is coming off a 139-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, while the Spurs dropped a 111-106 decision at Philadelphia that same night. The Spurs (15-14), who are fourth in the Southwest Division, are 4-7 on the road this season. The Knicks (19-10), who are second in the Atlantic Division, are 9-4 on their home court.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York City is set for noon ET. San Antonio leads the all-time series 58-45, but the Knicks have won five of the last seven matchups. New York is a nine-point favorite in the latest Spurs vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 10 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 128-92 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season.

The model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Knicks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -9

Spurs vs. Knicks over/under: 223.5 points

Spurs vs. Knicks money line: Spurs +312, Knicks -398

SA: Has hit the money line in 26 of their last 52 games (+24.65 units)

NY: Has hit the game total over in 37 of their last 57 games (+15.00 units)

Why the Knicks can cover

Center Karl-Anthony Towns helps power the Knicks, averaging a double-double on the season. In 27 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.7 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and one block in 34.1 minutes. In Monday's win over the Raptors, he poured in 31 points, while adding 10 rebounds and seven assists. He had 32 points, 20 rebounds and six assists in a 133-107 win at Minnesota on Dec. 19.

Point guard Jalen Brunson has started all 29 games and is averaging 24.6 points, 7.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.4 minutes. He is connecting on 48.8% of his field goals, including a blistering 43.4% from 3-point range, and 81.4% from the foul line. In a 104-93 win at New Orleans on Saturday, he scored 39 points, dished out six assists and added two steals in 40 minutes of play. He scored 31 points and added five assists and three rebounds in a 100-91 win at Orlando on Dec. 15.

Why the Spurs can cover

Center Victor Wembanyama is one of seven San Antonio players averaging double-digit scoring. In 24 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, four blocks, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals. He nearly registered a triple-double in the loss at Philadelphia when he scored 26 points, while adding nine rebounds, eight blocks and four assists. He scored 30 points with 10 blocks, seven rebounds and three assists in a 114-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Forward Jeremy Sochan is another scoring option for the Spurs. He has started 13 of 16 games this season and is averaging 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals, while logging 29.1 minutes. He scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists in 32 minutes in the loss to the 76ers. In a 106-92 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 15, he registered a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds, while adding four assists and two steals.

How to make Knicks vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 220 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Knicks vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread cashes in over 60% of simulations?