Spurs vs. Lakers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

San Antonio (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: San Antonio 6-11; Los Angeles 14-2

What to Know

After four games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AT&T Center. Allowing an average of 115.41 points per game, San Antonio has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

The Spurs were able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday, winning 111-104.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles escaped with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 109-108. Los Angeles PF Anthony Davis looked sharp as he had 22 points along with five blocks.

San Antonio isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped San Antonio to 6-11 and Los Angeles to 14-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.57

Odds

The Lakers are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 223

Series History

San Antonio have won ten out of their last 16 games against Los Angeles.