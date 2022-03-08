Through 1 Quarter

The San Antonio Spurs can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers 31-22.

The Spurs haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to seven points or fewer. Los Angeles is in a similar position to San Antonio as their squad has been held to no more than five points.

Here's an interesting fact: San Antonio also had a nine-point lead after the first quarter in the teams' last meeting.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Antonio

Current Records: Los Angeles 28-35; San Antonio 24-40

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (12-12), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AT&T Center. Los Angeles should still be riding high after a win, while the Spurs will be looking to get back in the win column.

San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 123-117 to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite the loss, San Antonio had strong showings from small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 33 points in addition to eight rebounds, and point guard Dejounte Murray, who almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, ten dimes, and nine boards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday, winning 124-116. Small forward LeBron James took over for Los Angeles, finishing with 56 points (a whopping 45% of their total) along with ten boards.

The Spurs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

San Antonio's defeat took them down to 24-40 while Los Angeles' win pulled them up to 28-35. In their win, the Lakers relied heavily on LBJ, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 56 points and ten rebounds. San Antonio will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Spurs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spurs, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio and Los Angeles both have 12 wins in their last 24 games.

Dec 23, 2021 - San Antonio 138 vs. Los Angeles 110

Nov 14, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. San Antonio 106

Oct 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. San Antonio 121

Jan 07, 2021 - San Antonio 118 vs. Los Angeles 109

Jan 01, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. San Antonio 103

Dec 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 121 vs. San Antonio 107

Feb 04, 2020 - Los Angeles 129 vs. San Antonio 102

Nov 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. San Antonio 104

Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 96

Dec 07, 2018 - San Antonio 133 vs. Los Angeles 120

Dec 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. San Antonio 113

Oct 27, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Los Angeles 106

Oct 22, 2018 - San Antonio 143 vs. Los Angeles 142

Apr 04, 2018 - Los Angeles 122 vs. San Antonio 112

Mar 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 112

Jan 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 93 vs. San Antonio 81

Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. San Antonio 95

Feb 26, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. Los Angeles 98

Jan 12, 2017 - San Antonio 134 vs. Los Angeles 94

Nov 18, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 107

Feb 19, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Los Angeles 113

Feb 06, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Los Angeles 102

Jan 22, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Los Angeles 95

Dec 11, 2015 - San Antonio 109 vs. Los Angeles 87

Injury Report for San Antonio

Keita Bates-Diop: Out (Back)

Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Illness)

Devin Vassell: Out (Groin)

Injury Report for Los Angeles