Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Antonio

Current Records: Los Angeles 5-11; San Antonio 6-13

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.74 points per matchup before their game Friday. They will play host again and welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to AT&T Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It looks like San Antonio got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 129-110 fall against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The Spurs were down 104-85 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Devin Vassell, who had 26 points and eight assists.

As for Los Angeles, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Phoenix Suns 115-105. The losing side was boosted by center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 37 points and 21 boards in addition to five steals. That makes it five consecutive games in which AD has had at least 14 rebounds.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take San Antonio against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

San Antonio was pulverized by the Lakers 123-92 in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe the Spurs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS-TV 5

KENS-TV 5 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $46.20

Odds

The Lakers are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 26 games against San Antonio.