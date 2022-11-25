Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ San Antonio
Current Records: Los Angeles 5-11; San Antonio 6-13
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.74 points per matchup before their game Friday. They will play host again and welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to AT&T Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It looks like San Antonio got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 129-110 fall against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The Spurs were down 104-85 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Devin Vassell, who had 26 points and eight assists.
As for Los Angeles, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Phoenix Suns 115-105. The losing side was boosted by center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 37 points and 21 boards in addition to five steals. That makes it five consecutive games in which AD has had at least 14 rebounds.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take San Antonio against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
San Antonio was pulverized by the Lakers 123-92 in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe the Spurs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $46.20
Odds
The Lakers are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 26 games against San Antonio.
- Nov 20, 2022 - Los Angeles 123 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 07, 2022 - San Antonio 117 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Dec 23, 2021 - San Antonio 138 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Nov 14, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. San Antonio 106
- Oct 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. San Antonio 121
- Jan 07, 2021 - San Antonio 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 01, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Dec 30, 2020 - Los Angeles 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Feb 04, 2020 - Los Angeles 129 vs. San Antonio 102
- Nov 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 114 vs. San Antonio 104
- Nov 03, 2019 - Los Angeles 103 vs. San Antonio 96
- Dec 07, 2018 - San Antonio 133 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Dec 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 121 vs. San Antonio 113
- Oct 27, 2018 - Los Angeles 0 vs. San Antonio 0
- Oct 22, 2018 - San Antonio 143 vs. Los Angeles 142
- Apr 04, 2018 - Los Angeles 122 vs. San Antonio 112
- Mar 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 116 vs. San Antonio 112
- Jan 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 93 vs. San Antonio 81
- Apr 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 102 vs. San Antonio 95
- Feb 26, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 12, 2017 - San Antonio 134 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 18, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Feb 19, 2016 - San Antonio 0 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Feb 06, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Jan 22, 2016 - San Antonio 0 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Dec 11, 2015 - Los Angeles 0 vs. San Antonio 0