Spurs vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel
The Spurs continue to fight for playoff positioning
The second game of Wednesday night's ESPN doubleheader will feature two old rivals meeting in Los Angeles, when the Lakers welcome in the San Antonio Spurs. Gregg Popovich's bunch enter the game at 45-33 on the season, which has them tied for fourth place in the Western Conference. As for the Lakers, they are 33-44 on this campaign, and have been eliminated from playoff contention.
This is the third and final meeting between these two teams this season. Surprisingly, it's the Lakers who have won both previous matchups.
How to watch Spurs at Lakers
- Date: Wednesday, April 4
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
The San Antonio Spurs will continue their battle for playoff positioning on Wednesday night. After a tough loss late on Tuesday night to the Clippers, the Spurs will be right back in the Staples Center to take on the Lakers. It should be a winnable game for LaMarcus Aldridge and Co., but the Lakers have actually taken both matchups between the two teams this season. But with how much the Spurs have to play for, they should be the favorites heading into this contest.
Following their loss to the Clips, the Spurs are tied for fourth in the West, but are just 1 1/2 games up on the eight-place Pelicans, and just three games up on the 10th-place Clippers. By no means have they guaranteed themselves a playoff spot just yet. It's unlikely they fall out of the postseason picture completely, but it's not impossible -- especially given how wild things have been in the West the past few weeks.
