Spurs vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds
The always consistent Spurs take on the rebuilding Lakers in a national TV contest.
How to watch Spurs vs Lakers
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 11
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: Watch TNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Spurs and Lakers will meet on national TV in what could potentially be a close game, but injuries will ruin some of the star power in this one. Kawhi Leonard has a small tear in his shoulder that is going to hold him out. This will limit the Spurs but not decimate them. San Antonio has spent a lot of time without its star wing this season due to injury. In that time, LaMarcus Aldridge has turned himself into quite the All-Star candidate.
The Lakers, meanwhile, are coming out of their lowest point of the season. They finally managed to snap their nine-game losing streak last Sunday and have won two in a row since then. The return of Lonzo Ball (shoulder) has helped them, but this is still an imperfect Lakers team.
Even with Leonard not playing, the Spurs should be able to pull out a win in this one. It might be closer than expected, because the Lakers are typically pretty pesky at home. However, the better team usually wins in this scenario and that should be the Spurs.
-
NBA Star Index: Curry making MVP case
Williams hung 50 on the Warriors who were without Curry, whose MVP case grows even in his...
-
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors
The struggling Cavaliers take on the surging Raptors in this regular-season showdown
-
Williams hijacks Durant's historic night
What should have been a Durant celebration turned into The Lou Williams Show in the third...
-
Clippers' Lou Williams scores 50 points
Williams' 27-point third quarter helps the Clippers beat the Warriors for the first time since...
-
Thunder-Wolves in playoffs? Yes, please
It's all a matter of perspective when comparing the Timberwolves and Thunder
-
Durant second-youngest to 20,000 points
Kevin Durant is second only to some guy named LeBron James on this list
Add a Comment