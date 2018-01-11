Spurs vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds

How to watch Spurs vs Lakers



Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Spurs and Lakers will meet on national TV in what could potentially be a close game, but injuries will ruin some of the star power in this one. Kawhi Leonard has a small tear in his shoulder that is going to hold him out. This will limit the Spurs but not decimate them. San Antonio has spent a lot of time without its star wing this season due to injury. In that time, LaMarcus Aldridge has turned himself into quite the All-Star candidate.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are coming out of their lowest point of the season. They finally managed to snap their nine-game losing streak last Sunday and have won two in a row since then. The return of Lonzo Ball (shoulder) has helped them, but this is still an imperfect Lakers team.

Even with Leonard not playing, the Spurs should be able to pull out a win in this one. It might be closer than expected, because the Lakers are typically pretty pesky at home. However, the better team usually wins in this scenario and that should be the Spurs.