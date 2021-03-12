Who's Playing
Orlando @ San Antonio
Current Records: Orlando 13-24; San Antonio 18-15
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Orlando Magic at 9 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
On Wednesday, San Antonio lost to the Dallas Mavericks on the road by a decisive 115-104 margin. Despite the defeat, the Spurs got a solid performance out of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 dimes.
Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Miami Heat on Thursday, falling 111-103. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 17 boards.
San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
San Antonio is now 18-15 while Orlando sits at 13-24. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spurs rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.5 on average. But the Magic are even better: they come into the game boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 16.9. We'll see if that edge gives Orlando a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Antonio have won six out of their last ten games against Orlando.
- Feb 29, 2020 - San Antonio 114 vs. Orlando 113
- Nov 15, 2019 - Orlando 111 vs. San Antonio 109
- Dec 19, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Orlando 90
- Nov 04, 2018 - Orlando 117 vs. San Antonio 110
- Mar 13, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Orlando 72
- Oct 27, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 15, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Orlando 79
- Nov 29, 2016 - Orlando 95 vs. San Antonio 83
- Feb 10, 2016 - San Antonio 98 vs. Orlando 96
- Feb 01, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Orlando 92