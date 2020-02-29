Spurs vs. Magic: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Orlando @ San Antonio

Current Records: Orlando 27-32; San Antonio 24-33

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Orlando Magic at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at AT&T Center after a few days off. Orlando will be strutting in after a win while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 109-103 to the Dallas Mavericks. A silver lining for San Antonio was the play of shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who had 27 points and nine assists in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Magic had enough points to win and then some against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, taking their contest 136-125. Orlando can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Terrence Ross, who shot 7-for-15 from downtown and finished with 33 points and five rebounds, and center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Vucevic.

Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 7-16-1 against the spread when favored.

The last time the two teams met in last November, San Antonio and Orlando were neck-and-neck, but San Antonio came up empty-handed after a 111-109 loss. Maybe San Antonio will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won five out of their last nine games against Orlando.